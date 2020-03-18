UK new lending scheme to provide short-term bridging finance to business hit by coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The plan was announced Tuesday this is a COVID-19 ICYMI!

The new measure will be run by the Bank of England 
  • Covid Corporate Financing Facility - its aimed at big business, not small
  • will buy commercial paper with a maturity of up to 12 months from businesses (those that had 
  • an investment-grade credit rating or similar pre-crisis)
An additional measure was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
  • finance ministry business loan guarantees totalling 330 bn GBP
  • extra 20 bn of direct aid


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose