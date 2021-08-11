UK news ICYMI - Self-isolation for fully vaccinated close contacts to be scrapped from Monday
Overnight via UK media (ITV) reporting on news out of the UK government reducing COVID-19 isolation requirements
- Those identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19 will no longer have to self isolate if they have had two coronavirus jabs, the government has confirmed.
- from August 16
Good news out of the UK. They've been kicking ass on getting people vaccinated and its paying off with moves like this. Given the strong links between the UK and Australia I suspect this is the sort of thing we'll see in Australia as the vaccination rate here increases in the months ahead.