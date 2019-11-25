UK November CBI retailing reported sales -3 vs -11 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 25 November 2019





Prior -10

Total distributive reported sales -15

Prior -21

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. The headline continues to show some decent improvement in retail activity but in the grand scheme of things, it is still subdued though perhaps not as bad as Q3.







The pound continues to stay perky on the day with cable resting near the highs at 1.2881.



