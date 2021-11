UK November CBI retailing reported sales 39 vs 30 prior

Latest data released by CBI - 25 November 2021

Prior 30







Besides that, the selling prices balance index is seen jumping higher from 73 in October to 77 in November - the highest since May 1990. One, two, inflation.

That's the highest reading since August with retail sales activity in general seen at the highest for this time of the year (pre-Christmas period) since 2015. Of note, consumers are seen bringing their Christmas shopping a little early this year - something warned here