UK November CBI retailing reported sales 39 vs 30 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by CBI - 25 November 2021

That's the highest reading since August with retail sales activity in general seen at the highest for this time of the year (pre-Christmas period) since 2015. Of note, consumers are seen bringing their Christmas shopping a little early this year - something warned here.

Besides that, the selling prices balance index is seen jumping higher from 73 in October to 77 in November - the highest since May 1990. One, two, inflation.
