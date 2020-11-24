UK November CBI retailing reported sales -25 vs -35 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 24 November 2020
UK retail sales fall by the most since June amid the latest lockdown measures, but the drop was not as bad as feared relative to estimates. That said, the outlook to December was more positive with retailers anticipating a reading of -2 moving forward.
- Prior -23
- Total distributive reported sales -21
- Prior -23
CBI notes that:
"This month's survey gives hope that the economic impact of the autumn lockdowns should be as severe as in the spring. Both consumers and firms are adapting as best they can, borne out in this month's strong online sales."
That said, just be mindful that this was a poor predictor to last month's UK retail sales data as we happened to saw at the end of last week here.