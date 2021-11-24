Latest data released by CBI - 24 November 2021





Prior 9





CBI notes that:



CBI notes that:

"It's good to see strong order books and output growth in the manufacturing sector holding up as we head into winter. But intense supply side challenges continue to put pressure on firms' capacity to meet demand."

On price expectations, CBI's measure (which gauges price expectations in the next three months) jumped from 59 in October to 67 - the highest since May 1977. And that is reflective of global supply chain issues in light of strong demand conditions too.





UK manufacturers' monthly order book balance surged to the highest on record as industrial orders jumped in November. However, price expectations among manufacturers also climbed to a 44-year high and that may turn into a bigger problem down the road.