UK November CPI +0.3% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 16 December 2020





Prior +0.7%

Core CPI +1.1% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%













PPI output +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

PPI output -0.8% vs -0.7% y/y expected

PPI input +0.2% vs +0.3% m/m expected

PPI input -0.5% vs -0.7% y/y expected RPI -0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

RPI +0.9% vs +1.3% y/y expected

The pound isn't too bothered despite the miss as Brexit remains the key focus now.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That is quite the miss on inflation pressures as the report just reaffirms more subdued price pressures in general going into the year-end. That will keep the BOE on its toes looking towards next year.