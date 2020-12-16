UK November CPI +0.3% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 16 December 2020


  • Prior +0.7%
  • Core CPI +1.1% vs +1.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.5%
Slight delay in the release by the source. That is quite the miss on inflation pressures as the report just reaffirms more subdued price pressures in general going into the year-end. That will keep the BOE on its toes looking towards next year.

The pound isn't too bothered despite the miss as Brexit remains the key focus now.

Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:

  • PPI output +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • PPI output -0.8% vs -0.7% y/y expected
  • PPI input +0.2% vs +0.3% m/m expected
  • PPI input -0.5% vs -0.7% y/y expected
  • RPI -0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • RPI +0.9% vs +1.3% y/y expected

