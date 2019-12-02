UK November final manufacturing PMI 48.9 vs 48.3 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 2 December 2019
The preliminary report can be found here. A slightly more positive revision but it doesn't take away from the fact that it is still a poor overall reading - another contraction.
Markit notes that UK manufacturers are cutting jobs at their fastest rate since 2012, in another sign that the global slowdown is taking a further toll on the manufacturing sector. Add in Brexit uncertainty, it's definitely a rough combo for UK factory activity.