UK November final manufacturing PMI 58.1 vs 58.2 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 December 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. The final reading reaffirms decent output growth last month but severely stretched supply chains have weighed strongly on production schedules and drove up input prices by the most in the 30-year survey history.
Markit notes that:
"Although November saw rates of expansion in output and new orders gain some traction, growth remains lacklustre compared to the first half of the year. Manufacturers are facing a challenging backdrop, with rising supply chain disruptions, staff shortages and inflationary pressures stifling growth while ongoing difficulties caused by Brexit and logistical headaches restrict opportunities to expand into overseas markets. New export sales fell for the third straight month.
"Firms costs meanwhile continue to surge relentlessly higher, rising at the steepest pace in the three decades of survey history. Stretched supply chains, component shortages and a vast mismatch between demand and supply are all exerting massive upwards pressure on input costs. This is also filtering through to prices charged at the factory gate, which rose at a rate close to October's record high.
"For those concerned about the strength of the jobs market as support schemes are withdrawn, positive news is provided by a further solid rise in manufacturing headcounts.
"The current mix of supply-side constraints, cost increases, skill shortages and rising demand for labour will add to the expectations of an imminent rate increase by the central bank, but the survey highlights how the subdued rate of manufacturing growth and export decline leaves industry in a vulnerable position to any new headwinds, not least the Omicron variant."