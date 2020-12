Latest data released by Halifax - 7 December 2020

Prior +0.3%

House prices +7.6% y/y

Prior +7.5%





Slight delay in the release by the source. UK house prices continue to rise as the housing market booms into the year-end, not stopped by renewed lockdown measures. The stamp duty holiday until Q1 next year is the big tailwind here, not to mention lower rates. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus