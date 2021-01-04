UK November mortgage approvals 105.0k vs 83.5k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 4 January 2021


  • Net consumer credit -£1.5 billion vs -£1.3 billion expected
  • Prior -£0.6 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. There's no signs of slowing down in the UK housing market as mortgage approvals jump further in November, with house purchases being the highest since August 2007.

However, consumer credit continue to reflect more subdued conditions with the annual change in consumer credit growth falling further to -6.7% from -5.5% (revised) last month.
