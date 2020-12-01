UK November Nationwide house prices +0.9% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 1 December 2020





Prior +0.8%

House prices +6.5% vs +5.4% y/y expected

Prior +5.8%





And this comes despite another lockdown implemented during November itself.







Considering the circumstances, the housing market is set to remain more robust before we see a potential fizzle after the stamp duty holiday expires after Q1 2021.

Slight delay by the release by the source. Annual house price growth beat estimates to rise to its highest level since January 2015 as the UK housing market continues to show little signs of slowing momentum heading towards the year-end.