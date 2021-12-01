UK November Nationwide house prices +0.9% vs +0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 1 December 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. UK housing market activity continues to be holding up well with Nationwide noting that conditions may remain fairly buoyant in the coming months as it seems that demand is keeping robust before the impending BOE rate hikes - which is what is expected to have a cooling influence on overall activity.
- Prior +0.7%
- House prices +10.0% y/y
- Prior +9.9%