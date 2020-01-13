UK November visible trade balance -£5.3 billion vs -£11.8 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 13 January 2020


  • Prior -£14.5 billion; revised to -£10.9 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance +£1.7 billion vs -£3.5 billion expected
  • Prior -£5.7 billion; revised to -£2.6 billion
ForexLive
The headline trade deficit falls to its smallest since June 2005 with exports rising by 2.2% on the month while imports fell by a whopping 11.6% on the month. The latter is largely due to Brexit stockpiling seen in October (previously a Brexit deadline date).

As such, that sort of explains the massive skew in the trade figures we're seeing here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose