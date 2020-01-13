UK November visible trade balance -£5.3 billion vs -£11.8 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 13 January 2020





Prior -£14.5 billion; revised to -£10.9 billion

Non-EU trade balance +£1.7 billion vs -£3.5 billion expected

Prior -£5.7 billion; revised to -£2.6 billion

The headline trade deficit falls to its smallest since June 2005 with exports rising by 2.2% on the month while imports fell by a whopping 11.6% on the month. The latter is largely due to Brexit stockpiling seen in October (previously a Brexit deadline date).





As such, that sort of explains the massive skew in the trade figures we're seeing here.



