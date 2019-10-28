UK October CBI retailing reported sales -10 vs -20 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by CBI - 28 October 2019

  • Prior -16
  • Total distributive reported sales -21
  • Prior +3
A slight improvement in the headline reading with consumption activity not seen deteriorating further to start Q4. That said, conditions remain subdued and in light of Brexit uncertainty, this isn't going to matter all too much for the pound at the moment.

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.

