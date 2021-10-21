UK October CBI trends total orders 9 vs 18 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 21 October 2021
The headline drops to a six-month low as factory orders growth slows down but the more pressing detail is perhaps that price expectations have risen from 41 in September to 59 in October - its highest since 1980. CBI notes that:
- Prior 22
From higher material costs to labour shortages, manufacturers continue to face a number of serious global supply challenges hampering their ability to meet strong demand.
Meanwhile, the business optimism index slumped from 27 in July to 2 in October - its lowest since January when the UK re-entered lockdown.