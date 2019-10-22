Latest data released by CBI - 22 October 2019





Prior -28

Trends selling prices -3

Prior 12

The headline reading falls to its weakest since March 2010 with export orders balance falling to -41 from -32 in September - the lowest since December 2009.





Those are some relatively poor readings and once again highlights the toll that Brexit and trade uncertainty is having on the UK economy.





Notably, business optimism is seen falling to -44 from -32 in September and that is the weakest since July 2016 as sentiment continues to dwindle.



The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.



