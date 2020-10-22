Latest data released by CBI - 22 October 2020





Prior -48

Trends selling prices 4

Prior -1

UK manufacturing orders continued to fall, but the pace of the decline in October eased despite a resurgence in virus cases. The reading is still relatively low on a historical level but this is the highest since March with CBI noting that:





"Conditions remain tough in the manufacturing sector, with output and orders still down o nthe quarter, albeit to a lesser degree. The government must stay on the front foot when it comes to providing support for the sector and wider economy."





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.