UK October CPI -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 13 November 2019





Prior +0.1%

CPI +1.5% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

Core CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

The annual headline figure is a little on the rough side as UK inflation now falls to a three-year low. However, the bright side is that the core reading is seen holding up.





Looking at the details, ONS notes that inflation is pushed down by lower energy prices and is only partially offset by rising clothing prices.





In the grand scheme of things, this may tilt the BOE to lean more towards rate cuts but until Brexit is sorted out, there is little conviction for the central bank to harp on this data point too much because Brexit can easily mess this up.









PPI output -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

PPI output +0.8% vs +0.9% y/y expected

PPI input -1.3% vs -1.0% m/m expected

PPI input -5.1% vs -4.6% y/y expected RPI -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

RPI +2.1% vs +2.2% y/y expected

September HPI +1.3% vs +1.1% y/y expected

September HPI +1.3% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%




