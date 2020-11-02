UK October final manufacturing PMI 53.7 vs 53.3 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 2 November 2020





The preliminary release can be found here . A slightly positive revision reaffirms that factory activity continued to expand last month, but with a loss of momentum.





The growth in output and new orders slowed down, reflecting the softer headline compared to September. Markit notes that:





"October saw the UK manufacturing recovery continue, albeit with the upturn losing momentum amid ongoing lockdown measures and signs that growth could weaken further in coming months after Brexit-related stockpiling.



"The main drag was a fall back into contraction for the consumer goods industry, blamed in part on lockdowns and falling demand as virus worries intensified among households.



"There was positive news on the export front, with new orders from overseas rising to the greatest extent in over two-and-a-half years. However, a significant contribution to the improvement in exports came from a temporary boost of Brexit stock building by EU clients, which was evident in one-in-four companies that reported higher exports.



"The outlook for the remainder of the year has therefore become increasingly uncertain, with risks tilted to the downside. While most companies maintain a positive outlook, with three-fifths of manufacturers expecting output to rise over the coming year, concerns about near-term risks posed by the pandemic, changes to COVID restrictions and related stimulus measures, plus Brexit anxieties, continue to fog the future."



