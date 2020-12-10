UK October monthly GDP +0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 10 December 2020
- Prior +1.1%
- GDP +10.2% vs +10.1% 3m/3m expected
- Prior +15.5%
UK economic output improved more than estimated in October but comparatively, growth has slowed down in recent months. The October GDP remains 7.9% below the levels seen in February, for some context on where things stand.
ONS also reveals that there has been a loss in momentum across all main sectors in the economy since July. The November lockdown will not help with that surely.
There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:
- Manufacturing production +1.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- Prior +0.2%
- Manufacturing production -7.1% vs -8.4% y/y expected
- Prior -7.9%
- Industrial production +1.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- Prior +0.5%
- Industrial production -5.5% vs -6.4% y/y expected
- Prior -6.3%
- Construction output +1.0% vs +1.1% m/m expected
- Prior +2.9%
- Construction output -7.4% vs -7.4% y/y expected
- Prior -10.0%