UK October monthly GDP +0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 10 December 2020





Prior +1.1%

GDP +10.2% vs +10.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior +15.5%

UK economic output improved more than estimated in October but comparatively, growth has slowed down in recent months. The October GDP remains 7.9% below the levels seen in February, for some context on where things stand.





ONS also reveals that there has been a loss in momentum across all main sectors in the economy since July. The November lockdown will not help with that surely.







Manufacturing production +1.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Manufacturing production -7.1% vs -8.4% y/y expected

Prior -7.9% Industrial production +1.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

Industrial production -5.5% vs -6.4% y/y expected

Prior -6.3% Construction output +1.0% vs +1.1% m/m expected

Prior +2.9%

Construction output -7.4% vs -7.4% y/y expected

Prior -10.0%



There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below: