UK October public sector net borrowing £21.6 billion vs £31.5 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 20 November 2020





Prior £35.4 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £22.3 billion vs £30.0 billion expected

Prior £36.1 billion







Much like the previous month, the debt to GDP ratio remains at its highest levels last seen since the early 1960s.

Slight delay in the release by the source. This just reaffirms the continued piling of debt levels in dealing with the virus pandemic, as this is the highest public sector borrowing figure in any April to October period since records began in 1993.