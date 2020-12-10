UK October visible trade balance -£12.0 billion vs -£9.6 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 10 December 2020


  • Prior -£9.3 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£1.4 billion
  • Prior -£1.7 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports fell by 5.9% on the month while imports rose by 2.8% on the month, leading to the larger trade deficit seen above.

Brexit stockpiling could still be one of the reasons contributing to the higher imports, with many firms rushing to secure stock before the transition period deadline of 31 December.
