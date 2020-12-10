UK October visible trade balance -£12.0 billion vs -£9.6 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 10 December 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports fell by 5.9% on the month while imports rose by 2.8% on the month, leading to the larger trade deficit seen above.
- Prior -£9.3 billion
- Non-EU trade balance -£1.4 billion
- Prior -£1.7 billion
Brexit stockpiling could still be one of the reasons contributing to the higher imports, with many firms rushing to secure stock before the transition period deadline of 31 December.