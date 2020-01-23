UK officials reportedly recommend limited role for Huawei in 5G network

Reuters reports, citing two people with knowledge of the matter









The recommendation is reportedly made by at a meeting of officials from senior government departments and security agencies yesterday.





But just be mindful that this is not the final decision just yet as the UK national security council will be the one to make that call some time next week.







ForexLive

As mentioned earlier today, this can also be seen as a proxy issue for US-China relations so it is best to stay abreast of the developments just in case.

It looks like the UK is resisting calls by the US to not involve Huawei in its future 5G network, with officials reportedly formally recommending to grant Huawei a limited role in the matter.