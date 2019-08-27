UK opposition parties agree to stop no-deal Brexit - statement
Joint statement from opposition parties
The pound is at the highs of the day after UK opposition parties released a joint statement saying the agreed to act together to find ways to stop a no-deal Brexit, including the possibility of passing legislation.
The statement included Labour, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change, but not the DUP.
Parliament returns from its summer break next week.