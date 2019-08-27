UK opposition party leaders agree to stop no-deal Brexit by legislation

Tweet by Anna Soubry to confirm the above

"Excellent meeting between all the opposition party leaders this morning. We agree we will work together to stop a no deal #Brexit by legislation"

This means that Labour/Corbyn will allow legislative efforts to take precedent over their initial thinking which leaned more towards a no-confidence motion.





As mentioned earlier, this is arguably the only way that that opposition parties will get on board as they are not a big fan of overthrowing the current government only to see Corbyn take over as caretaker prime minister.





That said, it remains tough to see this movement gain enough traction to stop Boris Johnson. I doubt the numbers here amount to a majority but let's see if things will change over the coming days/week as parliament reconvenes on 3 September.



