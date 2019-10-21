UK parliament order paper for today; Bercow statement expected at 1430 GMT

The Commons has released the order paper for today







ForexLive It is also confirmed that speaker John Bercow will be planning to make a statement at 1430 GMT on the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Motion) so keep your eyes and ears peeled for the "meaningful vote" decision during that time.





Update: BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, says that we may know about his decision as early as around 1330 GMT so just be wary of the timing of that as well.





