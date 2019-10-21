UK parliament order paper for today; Bercow statement expected at 1430 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Commons has released the order paper for today

Here is the agenda:

Commons
ForexLive
It is also confirmed that speaker John Bercow will be planning to make a statement at 1430 GMT on the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Motion) so keep your eyes and ears peeled for the "meaningful vote" decision during that time.

Update: BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, says that we may know about his decision as early as around 1330 GMT so just be wary of the timing of that as well.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose