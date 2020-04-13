UK parliament to return in virtual form next week - report

The Times reports on the matter





The full report can be found here (may be gated).





In case you missed the earlier news from last month, parliament was suspended one week early before the Easter break due to the coronavirus situation. But it looks like they will return on schedule on 21 April next week, just that in virtual form.

The report says that the UK parliament will return next week, but with a bit of a twist. The sessions will be held online and debates will be held via a video link for now at least.