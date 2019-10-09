UK parliament to sit on 19 October to discuss Brexit

Do take note that the above date is a Saturday







I reckon regardless of what happens over the next few days, Johnson won't play ball to let the world know if he is going to request an extension to the Brexit date or if he is going to break the law up until deadline day itself.

It pretty much coincides with the end of the European Council summit that will take place on 17-18 October and 19 October marks the deadline in which Boris Johnson needs to get a Brexit deal or otherwise be forced to request an extension.