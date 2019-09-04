UK parliament votes to block no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020

Now it goes to the House of Lords, which should take about 2 days to pass. However if they make any changes it will go back to parliament.

From the official text:

The Bill would require that unless the House of Commons approves a deal with the EU or the House of Commons agrees a no-deal Brexit, the Government must by 19 October 2019 seek an extension to the Article 50 period until 31 January 2020.

On we go towards 90 minutes of debating about an early election.

Under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, general elections are scheduled to take place every five years and the next general election is scheduled to take place on 5 May 2022. However, the Fixed-term Parliaments Act allows for an earlier election to take place:

if a motion for an early general election is agreed either by at least two-thirds of the whole House or without division;

or, if a motion of no confidence is passed and no alternative government is confirmed by the Commons within 14 days.

There is very little chance that two-thirds of parliament votes for an election today. Tomorrow, Boris Johnson might try for a confidence vote another way.