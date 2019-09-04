UK parliament votes to block no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020
The bill will now pass to the upper chamber
- The vote is 327-299
From the official text:
The Bill would require that unless the House of Commons approves a deal with the EU or the House of Commons agrees a no-deal Brexit, the Government must by 19 October 2019 seek an extension to the Article 50 period until 31 January 2020.
On we go towards 90 minutes of debating about an early election.
Under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, general elections are scheduled to take place every five years and the next general election is scheduled to take place on 5 May 2022. However, the Fixed-term Parliaments Act allows for an earlier election to take place:
- if a motion for an early general election is agreed either by at least two-thirds of the whole House or without division;
- or, if a motion of no confidence is passed and no alternative government is confirmed by the Commons within 14 days.