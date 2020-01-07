UK plans increased gilt sales for the current financial year 2019/20

Planned sales of government bonds see an increase of £14 billion









It could also be suggestive of the government planning an expansionary budget with finance minister Sajid Javid once again reaffirming the new fiscal rules which will allow more borrowing for infrastructure - budget date set for 11 March.





Some analysts are pointing towards this as being the reason for the pound gain earlier today but if so, this is hardly a solid reason to be buying up the currency.





Any infrastructure plans or fiscal improvement requires a lot of time to materialise so it is tough to really make do with that reasoning for near-term gains. But what will be will be.







ForexLive

Cable is still struggling to keep a break above 1.3200 as price now settles around 1.3180-90.

That will bring the total to £136.8 billion, which is £22.7 billion more than what the Debt Management Office forecast before the financial year 2019/20 started.