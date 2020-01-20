UK PM Boris Johnson is not attending the World Economic Forum in Davos

Davos hosts the World Economic Forum, taking place from January 21 to 24.

Davos is a ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

Politicians and celebrities will be there, such as:

Greta Thunberg

German chancellor Angela Merkel

US president Donald Trump

UK PM Boris Johnson won't going and he has banned his Cabinet from attending also. He says they should focus on delivering for the people of the UK. Fair enough and good instincts I reckon.





BJ is a long-standing not a fan of Davos.

In 2013 when he was mayor of London he said it was a "a great big constellation of egos involved in massive mutual orgies of adulation".

And

then

he went.





LOL














