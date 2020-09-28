UK PM Boris Johnson set to announce measures to help the unemployed
UK Prime Minister Johnson will speak on Tuesday, outlining new measures to help the unemployed retrain for jobs in growth sectors
- will promise a "lifetime skills guarantee"
- open to adults in England who do not have an A-level or equivalent qualification
- offering a free college place on an approved list of vocational courses
Along with other measures.
- "We cannot, alas, save every job. What we can do is give people the skills to find and create new and better jobs," Mr Johnson will say.
Financial Times have the report for more (may be gated)