UK PM Boris Johnson speaks with China President Xi - says "I love China" (or did he?)

Chinese state media reports that BJ proclaimed his love for China in his phone call with Xi, which came just days after US President Trump threatened BJ over Huawei

You'll recall the UK is OK with granting sensitive contracts to Huawei despite Trump's opposition.





On the love, South China Morning Post says:

Johnson displayed a cosiness with Beijing that contrasts with his hardline approach to the European Union amid Brexit trade talks.







More:

"Britain welcomes investment from Chinese companies," Johnson told Xi, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. "We would like to strengthen our cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative."







Putin, Trump, Xi, Johnson.

Sheesh.

Keeping track of who owns who is getting complicated.











