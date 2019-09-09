UK PM Johnson: A Brexit deal can be done by 18 October

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, speaks in Dublin

  • We will bring forward other ideas to address the complexity of the Irish border
  • Says that there is a way through that will satisfy Ireland
  • A deal can be done by 18 October, let's do it together
  • "I want to get a deal"
ForexLive
Yup, we also could have had a deal many times over the last year but look where we are now. Both sides just can't see eye-to-eye on the Irish border and I don't expect that to change whatsoever after the meeting between Johnson and Varadkar today.


