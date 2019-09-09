UK PM Johnson: A Brexit deal can be done by 18 October

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, speaks in Dublin

We will bring forward other ideas to address the complexity of the Irish border

Says that there is a way through that will satisfy Ireland

A deal can be done by 18 October, let's do it together

"I want to get a deal"

Yup, we also could have had a deal many times over the last year but look where we are now. Both sides just can't see eye-to-eye on the Irish border and I don't expect that to change whatsoever after the meeting between Johnson and Varadkar today.







