UK PM Johnson: A good deal is still there to be done

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, remarks in parliament

Look forward to discussing Brexit with the EU

EU wants to take away our control over our fishing waters

No PM can accept that

We will prosper with or without a deal

Just some token remarks from Johnson mostly. Again, be reminded that he is scheduled to head over to Brussels later today and meet with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, at 1900 GMT.





At this point, it isn't so much so as the technical nitty-gritty, instead it is all about the political compromise to try and nudge things in the right direction. Or at least the optics.



