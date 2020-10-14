UK PM Johnson: Advice I have to day is that regional lockdowns can bring down virus spread

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, remarks in PMQs





Tiered regional approach is the right way forward

The aim is to try to avoid the 'misery' of another national lockdown

He is trying to brush aside the pressure and calls for a 'circuit breaker' lockdown in the UK but if his current approach doesn't bear fruit soon enough, expect the naysayers to hang the virus situation over his head in the coming weeks/months.





As for the pound, it is being sandwiched by Brexit and economic risks but is still holding its own as the UK is reported to allow Brexit talks to carry on beyond this week. Cable is seen a little higher now as it tests the 200-hour moving average @ 1.2963.





Keep below that and sellers will maintain near-term control but break above and that may draw the focus towards resistance at around 1.2990-00 in the session ahead.



