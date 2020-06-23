UK PM Johnson announces relaxing of lockdown measures in England

Tourism and hospitality can resume on 4 July





Social distancing rules to also be relaxed

New rule is to keep at least 1 meter apart (previously 2 meters)

Two households can meet in any setting

Tourism, hospitality in England can reopen for business

Cinemas, galleries, libraries can also reopen

Night clubs, spas, gyms, indoor pools, theatres to remain closed

All of the above is applicable starting from 4 July onwards. The most important news in all of this I guess is that pubs can reopen as well starting from 4 July. That said, I don't think we will see a return to the old ways of standing outside with a pint or two.





In any case, Johnson seems to be embracing that by taking these steps there will be a resurgence in virus cases. He says that "there will be flare ups" but "local measures will be needed to deal with such cases".





I don't want to be too picky but it's funny that wedding ceremonies only allow for one household at the wedding venue but then two separate households apparently can meet in every other setting. I mean, what is that about?



