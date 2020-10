UK PM Johnson: Areas with Tier 3 restrictions are already making progress

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, comments in PMQs

Government pursuing a local and regional approach to restrictions

Tier 3 restrictions will be lifted if 'R' falls below 1

But other factors are also taken into account, like hospital admissions

Tier 3 decisions will be reviewed every 28 days





With the daily case count being this high, it'll take a few weeks to gauge whether or not the latest set of measures will help to curb the spread of the virus across the UK.









Johnson is being questioned heavily on this as Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire are the latest to get pushed into Tier 3 restrictions. The headline remark is more to defend his decision to introduce this 'traffic light' system, so take it with a pinch of salt. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus