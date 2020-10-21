UK PM Johnson: Areas with Tier 3 restrictions are already making progress

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, comments in PMQs

Government pursuing a local and regional approach to restrictions

Tier 3 restrictions will be lifted if 'R' falls below 1

But other factors are also taken into account, like hospital admissions

Tier 3 decisions will be reviewed every 28 days





With the daily case count being this high, it'll take a few weeks to gauge whether or not the latest set of measures will help to curb the spread of the virus across the UK.







