UK PM Johnson: Areas with Tier 3 restrictions are already making progress

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, comments in PMQs

  • Government pursuing a local and regional approach to restrictions
  • Tier 3 restrictions will be lifted if 'R' falls below 1
  • But other factors are also taken into account, like hospital admissions
  • Tier 3 decisions will be reviewed every 28 days
Johnson is being questioned heavily on this as Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire are the latest to get pushed into Tier 3 restrictions. The headline remark is more to defend his decision to introduce this 'traffic light' system, so take it with a pinch of salt.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

With the daily case count being this high, it'll take a few weeks to gauge whether or not the latest set of measures will help to curb the spread of the virus across the UK.

UK
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose