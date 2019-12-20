UK PM Johnson: Brexit bill contains no possibility of extension

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, opens the Brexit debate in parliament





Parliament must not allow any more Brexit delay

Ruling out an extension strengthens UK's hand

He is just reaffirming what we already know at this point. There will be a vote on his Brexit bill later in the day once the debate finishes. The estimated time for the result of the vote is around 1500 GMT but we'll update as to how things are progressing later today.





In any case, the vote is a shoe-in for Johnson since he now commands an overwhelming majority and that will just confirm that "Brexit" will finally happen by 31 December 2020.



