UK PM Johnson: Brexit minister Barclay will go to Brussels tomorrow with EU's Barnier
Let's shake on it
- Very long way to go to secure Brexit deal
- Barclay to go toomorrow for talks with Barnier
More talks, but still no sign of a breakthrough.
I think the EU will get the message soon that Johnson will take the UK out of the EU in a blaze of no-deal glory is he has to/is able to.
As long as Johnson can convince the EU that he might prorogue Parliament again, chuck the Benn bill into the bin, and just generally grit it out then the EU will do a deal, 'on the steps of the courthouse'.
This has to be an 'on the steps of the courthouse deal' and more pain has rot be felt until a deal will get done. My instinct is that deal will be done - as long as Johnson can be allowed to present a no deal nightmare.