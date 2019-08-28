UK PM Johnson confirms that Queen's speech to be held on 14 October

Boris Johnson is speaking on Sky News





Queen's speech is needed to set out legislative programme

Says lawmakers will have "ample time" to debate Brexit

Says completely untrue that he is trying to sideline parliament on Brexit

I reckon the final remark triggered some algos as cable bounced back to 1.2220 levels but in essence he's "playing dumb" as he says that he needs to carry on with such a plan as it is "normal" for a new government to do so.





In any case, it is now official that he will be seeking a suspension of parliament ahead of the Queen's speech on 14 October and that means very little time for lawmakers to do anything to try and prevent a no-deal outcome - if we do come to that.





He also says that he isn't preparing for a general election but a successful no-confidence motion against his government next week may serve to complicate things.



