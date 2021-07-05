UK PM Johnson due to announce the end of restrictions in England at the top of the hour

So called Freedom Day

At the top of the hour, UK PM Johnson is set to announce the end of social and economic Covid restrictions on July 19. The the announcement is set to include guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home.





The plan comes despite highly contagious Delta variant increasing cases. That risk is being countered by less hospitalizations due to the vaccination program. Johnson has said that the country will need to learn to live with the virus in the same way that people learn to live with the flu.