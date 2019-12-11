UK PM Johnson: Election could not be tighter

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Johnson is speaking on Talk Radio at the moment

He's mostly talking about climate change but I think there's nothing more to add to the headline comment really.

The pound has been weighed lower since overnight trading as risks to the base case - a Conservative majority - are starting to intensify. I reckon it's going to be quite the day for the pound tomorrow no matter which outcome plays out.

A primer on the timings and events to watch out for tomorrow:

