UK PM Johnson: Election could not be tighter
Johnson is speaking on Talk Radio at the momentHe's mostly talking about climate change but I think there's nothing more to add to the headline comment really.
The pound has been weighed lower since overnight trading as risks to the base case - a Conservative majority - are starting to intensify. I reckon it's going to be quite the day for the pound tomorrow no matter which outcome plays out.
A primer on the timings and events to watch out for tomorrow: