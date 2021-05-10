UK PM Johnson: England to move to step 3 of lockdown easing on May 17
PM Johnson speaking on easing covert lockdown
- Move to step three of lockdown easing on May 17.
- Indoor hospitality to reopen
- Indoor sectors such as cinemas, pubs, restaurants, hotels to reopen to some capacity limits
- Social distancing rules to remain in public settings in England.
- People to make own judgment in private
- This unlocking is a considerable step on the road to normality
- I am confident we can go further with lockdown easing's
- We will be saying more later this month on what role there could be for certification's and social distancing