UK PM Johnson: England to move to step 3 of lockdown easing on May 17

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

PM Johnson speaking on easing covert lockdown

  • Move to step three of lockdown easing on May 17.  
  • Indoor hospitality to reopen
  • Indoor sectors such as cinemas, pubs, restaurants, hotels to reopen to some capacity limits
  • Social distancing rules to remain in public settings in England.
  • People to make own judgment in private
  • This unlocking is a considerable step on the road to normality
  • I am confident we can go further with lockdown easing's
  • We will be saying more later this month on what role there could be for certification's and social  distancing

