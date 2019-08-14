UK PM Johnson: EU is not compromising at all on Brexit deal

Comments by UK PM Boris Johnson





The longer this situation goes on, the more likely no-deal Brexit becomes

The more EU thinks parliament can block no-deal, the less likely they will compromise

Confident that UK will leave on 31 October

I've said it before and I'll say it again. This feels like a repeat of what we've been through with Theresa May back in March/April this year.





As for the current predicament, don't expect that to change ahead of the European Council meeting in October. The EU won't change their red lines on the backstop and so the threat of a no-deal outcome will remain present as such.



