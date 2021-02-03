UK PM Johnson: Feels like we will be easing restrictions nationally shortly

Cases are moving back down toward levels seen in October and November

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the wires saying that he feels like the UK will be using restrictions nationally shortly.. He also adds

  • Our priority is a schools, we keep everything under review
  • on 15 February, will say more about where we've got to on the timetable for vaccinations
  • on February 22 hope to set out some more dates and possibilities for the year ahead

The number of cases in the UK have dropped significantly from highs reached in early January. The levels of are now in the October to November range.

