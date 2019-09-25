UK PM Johnson: Government is trying to deliver on Brexit

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking to lawmakers

  • Many MPs are trying to overturn brags about
  • The government is trying to deliver on Brexit seeking
  • Seeking Brexit deal but prepared to leave EU without
  • UK's discussing nonpermanent measures with EU
  • UK voters can see who is blocking the Brexit
  • Fantasy the people will forget first referendum
  • Voters want government to move on from Brexit to NHS, crime
  • Prorogation is essentially a political question
  • Opposition are unwilling to give voters a say
  • Court was wrong in its judgment on suspension
  • We will respect the law and come out on October 31
  • Conservatives will not betray voters on Brexit
  • Labour do not trust the people with an election
  • If others parties want to table no-confidence motion we will allow vote
  • Says..We can have a vote of no confidence as early as tomorrow.
Watch it all live by clicking on the link below....


ForexLive
