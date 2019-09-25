UK PM Johnson: Government is trying to deliver on Brexit

Many MPs are trying to overturn brags about

The government is trying to deliver on Brexit seeking

Seeking Brexit deal but prepared to leave EU without

UK's discussing nonpermanent measures with EU

UK voters can see who is blocking the Brexit

Fantasy the people will forget first referendum

Voters want government to move on from Brexit to NHS, crime

Prorogation is essentially a political question

Opposition are unwilling to give voters a say

Court was wrong in its judgment on suspension

We will respect the law and come out on October 31

Conservatives will not betray voters on Brexit

Labour do not trust the people with an election

If others parties want to table no-confidence motion we will allow vote

Says..We can have a vote of no confidence as early as tomorrow.

Watch it all live by clicking on the link below....