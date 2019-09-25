UK PM Johnson: Government is trying to deliver on Brexit
Speaking to lawmakers
- Many MPs are trying to overturn brags about
- The government is trying to deliver on Brexit seeking
- Seeking Brexit deal but prepared to leave EU without
- UK's discussing nonpermanent measures with EU
- UK voters can see who is blocking the Brexit
- Fantasy the people will forget first referendum
- Voters want government to move on from Brexit to NHS, crime
- Prorogation is essentially a political question
- Opposition are unwilling to give voters a say
- Court was wrong in its judgment on suspension
- We will respect the law and come out on October 31
- Conservatives will not betray voters on Brexit
- Labour do not trust the people with an election
- If others parties want to table no-confidence motion we will allow vote
- Says..We can have a vote of no confidence as early as tomorrow.
