UK PM Johnson: Gov't to make sure there is no Brexit delay

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

PM Johnson speaks in Wakefield

The UK PM Boris Johnson is speaking in Wakefield and says:
  • Government to make sure there is no Brexit delay
  • Parliament made it more difficult to get Brexit deal
  • Voters should decide on Brexit strategy
  • Election is the only way to get Brexit deal done
  • Only one way forward for our country
  • We must settle EU debate, determined to deliver Brexit
  • My intention is to deliver on mandate of people
  • Labour is making it impossible to hold election
  • Promises not to seek Brexit delay
Of course, the Labour party is skeptical about Johnson's promise to have an election before the October 31 date.  They will given to an election if they can assure there is a no-deal Brexit.  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose