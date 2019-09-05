UK PM Johnson: Gov't to make sure there is no Brexit delay
PM Johnson speaks in Wakefield
The UK PM Boris Johnson is speaking in Wakefield and says:
Of course, the Labour party is skeptical about Johnson's promise to have an election before the October 31 date. They will given to an election if they can assure there is a no-deal Brexit.
- Government to make sure there is no Brexit delay
- Parliament made it more difficult to get Brexit deal
- Voters should decide on Brexit strategy
- Election is the only way to get Brexit deal done
- Only one way forward for our country
- We must settle EU debate, determined to deliver Brexit
- My intention is to deliver on mandate of people
- Labour is making it impossible to hold election
- Promises not to seek Brexit delay