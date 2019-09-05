UK PM Johnson: Gov't to make sure there is no Brexit delay

PM Johnson speaks in Wakefield

The UK PM Boris Johnson is speaking in Wakefield and says:

Government to make sure there is no Brexit delay



Parliament made it more difficult to get Brexit deal



Voters should decide on Brexit strategy



Election is the only way to get Brexit deal done



Only one way forward for our country



We must settle EU debate, determined to deliver Brexit

My intention is to deliver on mandate of people



Labour is making it impossible to hold election

Promises not to seek Brexit delay





Of course, the Labour party is skeptical about Johnson's promise to have an election before the October 31 date. They will given to an election if they can assure there is a no-deal Brexit.