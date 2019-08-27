UK PM Johnson: Had positive and substantive conversation with EU Juncker

UK PM Boris Johnson

Had positive and substantive conversation with European commission Pres. Juncker



Told Juncker that unless the EU withdrawal agreement was reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of a Brexit deal

Told Juncker UK never place infrastructure, checks or controls at the northern Irish-Irish border

The GBPUSD is trading at 1.2293. The high for the day reached 1.23089, just above the 38.2% of the move down from the June high at 1.23077. It will take a move above that 38.2% (and stay above) to solicit more upside. A deal with Johnson and Juncker before the October 31 drop dead date will be needed.