UK PM Johnson: Had positive and substantive conversation with EU Juncker
UK PM Boris Johnson
The GBPUSD is trading at 1.2293. The high for the day reached 1.23089, just above the 38.2% of the move down from the June high at 1.23077. It will take a move above that 38.2% (and stay above) to solicit more upside. A deal with Johnson and Juncker before the October 31 drop dead date will be needed.
- Had positive and substantive conversation with European commission Pres. Juncker
- Told Juncker that unless the EU withdrawal agreement was reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of a Brexit deal
- Told Juncker UK never place infrastructure, checks or controls at the northern Irish-Irish border